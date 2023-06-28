DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Stock Faces 2.21% Weekly Volatility

The stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has gone up by 1.76% for the week, with a 8.13% rise in the past month and a 6.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for XRAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.75% for XRAY’s stock, with a 13.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is $44.27, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for XRAY is 211.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XRAY on June 28, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

XRAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) has surged by 1.53 when compared to previous closing price of 39.31, but the company has seen a 1.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that This Medical Instrument Supplier’s Stock Is Today’s Top S&P 500 Performer. Here’s Why.

XRAY Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.61. In addition, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. saw 25.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from BRANDT ERIC, who sale 6,200 shares at the price of $42.17 back on May 02. After this action, BRANDT ERIC now owns 44,902 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., valued at $261,454 using the latest closing price.

Staehler Cord Friedrich, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $39.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Staehler Cord Friedrich is holding 97,693 shares at $157,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.36 for the present operating margin

+54.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stands at -24.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.79. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY), the company’s capital structure generated 56.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.04. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.