Deere & Company’s (DE) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Deere & Company (DE) has gone up by 0.38% for the week, with a 15.39% rise in the past month and a 4.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.36% for DE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.23% for DE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Right Now?

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Deere & Company (DE) is $445.83, which is $30.84 above the current market price. The public float for DE is 290.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DE on June 28, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

DE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has dropped by -0.17 compared to previous close of 410.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/19/23 that Deere Smashes Earnings Estimates (Again). The Stock Is Down.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $440 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

DE Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +14.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $388.10. In addition, Deere & Company saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from May John C II, who sale 52,967 shares at the price of $416.02 back on Jun 22. After this action, May John C II now owns 109,126 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $22,035,545 using the latest closing price.

von Pentz Markwart, the Pres Ag & Turf, Sml Ag & Turf of Deere & Company, sale 27,933 shares at $381.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that von Pentz Markwart is holding 57,115 shares at $10,659,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+29.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +13.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Company (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.04. Total debt to assets is 57.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Deere & Company (DE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.