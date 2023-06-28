CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.60 in comparison to its previous close of 11.60, however, the company has experienced a -4.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Biotech Stocks, Once Booming, Enter Bear Territory

Is It Worth Investing in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Right Now?

The average price predicted for CureVac N.V. (CVAC) by analysts is $14.77, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for CVAC is 122.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of CVAC was 623.00K shares.

CVAC’s Market Performance

CVAC’s stock has seen a -4.53% decrease for the week, with a 16.12% rise in the past month and a 63.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.74% for CureVac N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.12% for CVAC’s stock, with a 31.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVAC stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CVAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVAC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $13 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

CVAC Trading at 20.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares surge +19.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.31. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw 81.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -31.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.