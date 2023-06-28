Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK)’s stock price has soared by 1.78 in relation to previous closing price of 85.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that Carl Icahn Has More Than 8% Stake in Crown Holdings

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Right Now?

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) is $99.00, which is $12.7 above the current market price. The public float for CCK is 117.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCK on June 28, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

CCK’s Market Performance

CCK stock saw an increase of -0.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.87% and a quarterly increase of 11.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.47% for CCK’s stock, with a 5.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

CCK Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.13. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw 6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from MILLER JAMES H, who sale 9,300 shares at the price of $84.86 back on May 05. After this action, MILLER JAMES H now owns 19,801 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $789,154 using the latest closing price.

Kalaus Christy L., the VP & Corp Controller of Crown Holdings Inc., sale 500 shares at $93.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Kalaus Christy L. is holding 4,894 shares at $46,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.