Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRDO is $17.92, which is -$0.54 below the current price. The public float for CRDO is 105.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDO on June 28, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.20 in comparison to its previous close of 17.14, however, the company has experienced a -3.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRDO’s Market Performance

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has seen a -3.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 49.08% gain in the past month and a 100.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.18% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.86% for CRDO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 43.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at 50.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +30.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.76. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 34.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Cheng Chi Fung, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $17.66 back on Jun 15. After this action, Cheng Chi Fung now owns 480,950 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $706,448 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Chi Fung, the Chief Technology Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 40,000 shares at $17.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Cheng Chi Fung is holding 320,000 shares at $706,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.