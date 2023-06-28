ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) by analysts is $5.00, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for CFRX is 3.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of CFRX was 4.20M shares.

CFRX) stock’s latest price update

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.41 in comparison to its previous close of 1.35, however, the company has experienced a -15.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CFRX’s Market Performance

CFRX’s stock has fallen by -15.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.36% and a quarterly drop of -35.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.54% for ContraFect Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.43% for CFRX’s stock, with a -79.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CFRX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CFRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $1 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

CFRX Trading at -12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.12%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFRX fell by -15.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6025. In addition, ContraFect Corporation saw -81.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CFRX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.