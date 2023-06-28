Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNXA is 7.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.12% of that float. The average trading volume for CNXA on June 28, 2023 was 826.17K shares.

CNXA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) has jumped by 14.44 compared to previous close of 0.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNXA’s Market Performance

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has seen a 23.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.57% gain in the past month and a 55.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.30% for CNXA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.13% for CNXA’s stock, with a -0.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNXA Trading at 32.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.71%, as shares surge +26.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA rose by +23.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1784. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw 2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXA starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Sep 08. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 1,265,000 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., valued at $3,968 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., sale 70,100 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,270,000 shares at $61,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-257.44 for the present operating margin

+26.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stands at -307.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.