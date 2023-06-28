Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 20.53. However, the company has seen a -7.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Columbia Banking, Umpqua Bank to Merge in $5 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) Right Now?

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COLB is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COLB is $27.00, which is $6.73 above the current price. The public float for COLB is 207.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COLB on June 28, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

COLB’s Market Performance

COLB’s stock has seen a -7.90% decrease for the week, with a -1.63% drop in the past month and a -1.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for Columbia Banking System Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.61% for COLB stock, with a simple moving average of -24.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

COLB Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.95. In addition, Columbia Banking System Inc. saw -31.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from EERKES CRAIG D, who purchase 2,381 shares at the price of $21.01 back on May 24. After this action, EERKES CRAIG D now owns 29,022 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc., valued at $50,025 using the latest closing price.

Lawson David C, the EVP Chief H.R. Officer of Columbia Banking System Inc., purchase 264 shares at $26.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Lawson David C is holding 21,212 shares at $7,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System Inc. stands at +33.55. The total capital return value is set at 10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.