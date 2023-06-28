Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.71 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMND is 2.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.08% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of CMND was 1.78M shares.

CMND’s Market Performance

CMND’s stock has seen a -6.87% decrease for the week, with a -20.21% drop in the past month and a -78.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.82% for Clearmind Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.87% for CMND’s stock, with a -86.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CMND Trading at -15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.36%, as shares sank -19.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND fell by -6.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5388. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc. saw -84.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -419.60, with -229.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.