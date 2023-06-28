Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK)’s stock price has dropped by -0.38 in relation to previous closing price of 15.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 17 hours ago that Box Office Fool’s Gold Dulls Theater Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CNK is at 2.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNK is $18.54, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for CNK is 108.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 25.20% of that float. The average trading volume for CNK on June 28, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

CNK’s Market Performance

The stock of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has seen a -3.47% decrease in the past week, with a -5.65% drop in the past month, and a 15.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for CNK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.14% for CNK’s stock, with a 19.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $20 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

CNK Trading at -5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.04. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc. saw 83.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from SENIOR ENRIQUE, who sale 35,054 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Dec 09. After this action, SENIOR ENRIQUE now owns 46,609 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc., valued at $437,123 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at 1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.02. Equity return is now at value -125.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), the company’s capital structure generated 3,427.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.17. Total debt to assets is 78.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,205.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.