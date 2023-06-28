Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Stock Experiences 44.02% Monthly Change

In the past week, CD stock has gone up by 0.56%, with a monthly gain of 44.02% and a quarterly surge of 7.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.23% for Chindata Group Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.18% for CD’s stock, with a 1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is above average at 23.69x.

The public float for CD is 200.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume of CD on June 28, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

CD) stock’s latest price update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 7.25, however, the company has experienced a 0.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8.30 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2022.

CD Trading at 14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +43.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CD rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.92. In addition, Chindata Group Holdings Limited saw -9.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CD

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.