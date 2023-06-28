China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.05 in relation to its previous close of 1.22. However, the company has experienced a 16.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLEU is 16.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLEU on June 28, 2023 was 806.93K shares.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU’s stock has seen a 16.36% increase for the week, with a 122.04% rise in the past month and a 55.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.82% for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.98% for CLEU’s stock, with a 38.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 57.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.32%, as shares surge +123.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +16.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9501. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw 24.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.94 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at -14.56. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.