Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNTA is $6.42, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for CNTA is 81.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume for CNTA on June 28, 2023 was 162.25K shares.

CNTA) stock’s latest price update

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA)’s stock price has dropped by -13.33 in relation to previous closing price of 6.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNTA’s Market Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has seen a 8.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 39.39% gain in the past month and a 56.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.52% for CNTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.35% for CNTA’s stock, with a 48.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNTA Trading at 24.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.89%, as shares surge +38.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA rose by +8.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc saw 92.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from YVER ANTOINE, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Jun 01. After this action, YVER ANTOINE now owns 783,066 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $28,949 using the latest closing price.

Bush Tia L, the Chief Quality Officer of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 8,000 shares at $4.48 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Bush Tia L is holding 0 shares at $35,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -46.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.