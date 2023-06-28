CAVA Group Inc.’s (CAVA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.63% for CAVA’s stock, with a 13.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

The public float for CAVA is 112.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of CAVA was 4.66M shares.

CAVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) has jumped by 6.95 compared to previous close of 42.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/23 that Cava Stock Soars 99% in Stock-Market Debut, Lifting Hopes for New Listings

CAVA Trading at 13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA rose by +18.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, CAVA Group Inc. saw 4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of CAVA Group Inc., valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of CAVA Group Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.