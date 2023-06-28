Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, CM stock has gone down by -1.85%, with a monthly gain of 1.68% and a quarterly surge of 2.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.68% for CM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is 10.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CM is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is $50.74, which is $0.68 above the current market price. The public float for CM is 893.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On June 28, 2023, CM’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

CM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) has plunged by -1.07 when compared to previous closing price of 42.82, but the company has seen a -1.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CM Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CM fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.65. In addition, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce saw 4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stands at +20.01. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), the company’s capital structure generated 306.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.41. Total debt to assets is 16.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.