Brookfield Corporation (BN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) is 78.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BN is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Brookfield Corporation (BN) is $47.66, which is $15.97 above the current market price. The public float for BN is 1.38B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On June 28, 2023, BN’s average trading volume was 2.16M shares.

BN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has increased by 2.41 when compared to last closing price of 31.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BN’s Market Performance

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has experienced a -1.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.27% rise in the past month, and a 7.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for BN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.37% for BN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.86% for the last 200 days.

BN Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BN fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.84. In addition, Brookfield Corporation saw 2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BN starting from OCM Opps EB Holdings Ltd., who sale 3,781,561 shares at the price of $58.00 back on Jun 22. After this action, OCM Opps EB Holdings Ltd. now owns 0 shares of Brookfield Corporation, valued at $219,330,538 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Corporation, sale 50,256 shares at $11.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,054,667 shares at $599,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+31.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Corporation stands at +2.18. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.88. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Corporation (BN), the company’s capital structure generated 490.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.05. Total debt to assets is 51.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 541.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brookfield Corporation (BN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.