Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) is above average at 6.48x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is $36.11, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for BAM is 398.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BAM on June 28, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

BAM) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.65 in comparison to its previous close of 31.47, however, the company has experienced a -0.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BAM’s Market Performance

BAM’s stock has fallen by -0.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.15% and a quarterly rise of 4.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.86% for BAM’s stock, with a 1.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAM Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM fell by -0.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.10. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. saw 13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stands at +52.80. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.