Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is 26.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVGO is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is $895.36, which is $22.82 above the current market price. The public float for AVGO is 403.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On June 28, 2023, AVGO’s average trading volume was 2.79M shares.

AVGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has surged by 3.26 when compared to previous closing price of 821.63, but the company has seen a -2.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AVGO’s Market Performance

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has seen a -2.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.41% gain in the past month and a 35.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for AVGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.43% for AVGO stock, with a simple moving average of 43.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AVGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $770 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

AVGO Trading at 18.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $830.08. In addition, Broadcom Inc. saw 51.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from Spears Kirsten M., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $797.82 back on Jun 08. After this action, Spears Kirsten M. now owns 35,085 shares of Broadcom Inc., valued at $4,786,936 using the latest closing price.

Kawwas Charlie B, the President, Semi Solutions Grp of Broadcom Inc., sale 1,645 shares at $801.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Kawwas Charlie B is holding 75,290 shares at $1,318,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadcom Inc. stands at +34.62. The total capital return value is set at 22.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.09. Equity return is now at value 61.00, with 18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), the company’s capital structure generated 176.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.77. Total debt to assets is 54.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.