Bridgetown Holdings Limited (BTWN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, BTWN stock has gone up by 0.10%, with a monthly gain of 0.56% and a quarterly surge of 1.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.21% for Bridgetown Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for BTWN’s stock, with a 2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTWN) Right Now?

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTWN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTWN is 15.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTWN on June 28, 2023 was 57.78K shares.

BTWN) stock’s latest price update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTWN)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.25. However, the company has seen a 0.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BTWN Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.15%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTWN rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, Bridgetown Holdings Limited saw 3.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTWN

Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bridgetown Holdings Limited (BTWN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.