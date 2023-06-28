Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) by analysts is $20.55, which is $8.69 above the current market price. The public float for BOWL is 100.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.53% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BOWL was 1.78M shares.

BOWL) stock’s latest price update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL)’s stock price has plunge by -1.80relation to previous closing price of 11.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BOWL’s Market Performance

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen a 0.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.52% decline in the past month and a -24.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.20% for BOWL’s stock, with a -17.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

BOWL Trading at -12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.94. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw -14.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Young John Alan, who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Jun 01. After this action, Young John Alan now owns 39,868 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $12,375 using the latest closing price.

Young John Alan, the Director of Bowlero Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $11.40 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Young John Alan is holding 38,768 shares at $22,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.45 for the present operating margin

+33.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp. stands at -3.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.98. Equity return is now at value 844.50, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 659.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 207.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.