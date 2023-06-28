Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Stock Experiences -29.81% Monthly Change

In the past week, BSFC stock has gone down by -5.80%, with a monthly decline of -29.81% and a quarterly plunge of -60.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.16% for Blue Star Foods Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.82% for BSFC’s stock, with a -84.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BSFC is $1.00, which is $18.7 above than the current price. The public float for BSFC is 1.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume of BSFC on June 28, 2023 was 178.45K shares.

BSFC) stock’s latest price update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.24 in comparison to its previous close of 1.19, however, the company has experienced a -5.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BSFC Trading at -36.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.20%, as shares sank -24.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5607. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp. saw -83.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSFC starting from Herian Nubar, who purchase 1,672 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Dec 13. After this action, Herian Nubar now owns 40,005 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp., valued at $736 using the latest closing price.

Herian Nubar, the Director of Blue Star Foods Corp., purchase 1,493 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Herian Nubar is holding 38,333 shares at $12,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.56 for the present operating margin

-9.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Star Foods Corp. stands at -103.35. Equity return is now at value -426.60, with -104.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.