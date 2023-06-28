Ball Corporation (BALL) Stock Experiences 7.92% Monthly Change

In the past week, BALL stock has gone up by 2.70%, with a monthly gain of 7.92% and a quarterly surge of 9.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Ball Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.99% for BALL’s stock, with a 6.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) is above average at 40.50x. The 36-month beta value for BALL is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BALL is $60.88, which is $3.19 above than the current price. The public float for BALL is 311.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.56% of that float. The average trading volume of BALL on June 28, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

BALL) stock’s latest price update

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.64 in comparison to its previous close of 56.03, however, the company has experienced a 2.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BALL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BALL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $55 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

BALL Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.44. In addition, Ball Corporation saw 12.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from HAYES JOHN A, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $58.40 back on Feb 06. After this action, HAYES JOHN A now owns 480,552 shares of Ball Corporation, valued at $5,840,173 using the latest closing price.

Fisher Daniel William, the President & C.E.O. of Ball Corporation, purchase 6,400 shares at $54.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Fisher Daniel William is holding 107,997 shares at $348,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+11.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corporation stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corporation (BALL), the company’s capital structure generated 271.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.06. Total debt to assets is 47.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Ball Corporation (BALL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.