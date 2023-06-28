Azul S.A. (AZUL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AZUL is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AZUL is $71.53, which is $0.73 above than the current price. The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.10% of that float. The average trading volume of AZUL on June 28, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.01 in relation to its previous close of 12.91. However, the company has experienced a -2.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AZUL’s Market Performance

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has experienced a -2.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.37% rise in the past month, and a 99.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.46% for AZUL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.78% for AZUL stock, with a simple moving average of 68.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at 42.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +35.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 113.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with -20.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.