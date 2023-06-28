Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AZTA is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Azenta Inc. (AZTA) is $52.50, which is $7.67 above the current market price. The public float for AZTA is 63.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.51% of that float. On June 28, 2023, AZTA’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

AZTA) stock’s latest price update

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA)’s stock price has increased by 1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 44.14. However, the company has seen a -3.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AZTA’s Market Performance

AZTA’s stock has fallen by -3.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.00% and a quarterly rise of 5.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Azenta Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for AZTA’s stock, with a -7.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AZTA Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZTA fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.89. In addition, Azenta Inc. saw -23.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZTA starting from MARTIN JOSEPH R, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $43.07 back on Jun 06. After this action, MARTIN JOSEPH R now owns 85,175 shares of Azenta Inc., valued at $103,368 using the latest closing price.

McManus Matthew, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Azenta Inc., purchase 8,625 shares at $58.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that McManus Matthew is holding 29,467 shares at $501,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.32 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azenta Inc. stands at -2.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.47. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Azenta Inc. (AZTA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.65. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Azenta Inc. (AZTA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.