Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) by analysts is $113.29, which is $38.67 above the current market price. The public float for AXSM is 35.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.92% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of AXSM was 792.32K shares.

AXSM) stock’s latest price update

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM)’s stock price has plunge by -11.84relation to previous closing price of 83.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Fast-Acting Depression Drug Wins FDA Approval. Axsome Stock Is Flying.

AXSM’s Market Performance

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has seen a -17.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.30% gain in the past month and a 19.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for AXSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.33% for AXSM’s stock, with a 12.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

AXSM Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM fell by -16.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.53. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-351.74 for the present operating margin

+78.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stands at -373.99. The total capital return value is set at -130.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.37. Equity return is now at value -161.20, with -51.20 for asset returns.

Based on Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), the company’s capital structure generated 86.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.36. Total debt to assets is 28.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.