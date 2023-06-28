Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TEAM is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is $186.65, which is $26.83 above the current market price. The public float for TEAM is 143.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. On June 28, 2023, TEAM’s average trading volume was 2.01M shares.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)’s stock price has soared by 2.11 in relation to previous closing price of 158.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Twilio and Atlassian Issue Growth Warnings

TEAM’s Market Performance

TEAM’s stock has fallen by -7.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.89% and a quarterly rise of 4.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for Atlassian Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.28% for TEAM’s stock, with a -2.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $165 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM fell by -7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.37. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 25.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $161.08 back on Jun 26. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 32,964 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,327,428 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $161.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 32,964 shares at $1,327,427 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.34 for the present operating margin

+83.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -21.91. The total capital return value is set at -7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.98. Equity return is now at value -108.40, with -15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 391.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.66. Total debt to assets is 39.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 379.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.