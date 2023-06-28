Assessing the Risk and Potential of Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) Stock

The stock of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen a -1.13% decrease in the past week, with a 3.09% gain in the past month, and a 4.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for YUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.11% for YUM stock, with a simple moving average of 5.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for YUM is at 1.01.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for YUM is 277.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume for YUM on June 28, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has increased by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 134.23. However, the company has seen a -1.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $142 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.36. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,884 shares at the price of $136.87 back on Jun 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $531,603 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 3,920 shares at $138.90 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 57,325 shares at $544,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Equity return is now at value -14.10, with 21.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.