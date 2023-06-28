Assessing the Risk and Potential of Chubb Limited’s (CB) Stock

In the past week, CB stock has gone down by -1.82%, with a monthly decline of -0.44% and a quarterly surge of 0.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Chubb Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.87% for CB’s stock, with a -6.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is 15.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CB is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chubb Limited (CB) is $239.28, which is $48.5 above the current market price. The public float for CB is 413.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On June 28, 2023, CB’s average trading volume was 1.74M shares.

CB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has dropped by -0.54 compared to previous close of 190.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/31/23 that State Farm cracks down on California wildfire insurance. What it means for all homeowners.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $192 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

CB Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.39. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -13.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Shasta Theodore, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $189.73 back on Mar 20. After this action, Shasta Theodore now owns 14,488 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $189,730 using the latest closing price.

Keogh John W, the President & COO of Chubb Limited, sale 23,871 shares at $212.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Keogh John W is holding 272,062 shares at $5,064,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chubb Limited (CB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.