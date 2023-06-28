Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) has jumped by 3.53 compared to previous close of 3.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Right Now?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.09x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) by analysts is $4.81, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for AMBP is 148.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of AMBP was 1.54M shares.

AMBP’s Market Performance

AMBP stock saw a decrease of -1.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.56% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.92% for AMBP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AMBP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMBP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $4 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

AMBP Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. saw -26.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+9.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stands at +5.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.68. Equity return is now at value 44.80, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP), the company’s capital structure generated 789.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.76. Total debt to assets is 61.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.