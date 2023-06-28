ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Stock Experiences 2.96% Monthly Change

In the past week, MT stock has gone down by -1.66%, with a monthly gain of 2.96% and a quarterly plunge of -7.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for ArcelorMittal S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.89% for MT’s stock, with a -0.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) is above average at 3.91x. The 36-month beta value for MT is also noteworthy at 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MT is $36.60, which is $10.78 above than the current price. The public float for MT is 644.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of MT on June 28, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

MT) stock’s latest price update

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.22 in comparison to its previous close of 27.07, however, the company has experienced a -1.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

MT Trading at -1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.04. In addition, ArcelorMittal S.A. saw 1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.