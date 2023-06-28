ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is 9.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARCB is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) is $110.60, which is $16.58 above the current market price. The public float for ARCB is 23.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% of that float. On June 28, 2023, ARCB’s average trading volume was 258.41K shares.

ARCB) stock’s latest price update

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB)’s stock price has soared by 9.16 in relation to previous closing price of 86.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/23 that ArcBest Names Matt Beasley as Next Finance Chief

ARCB’s Market Performance

ARCB’s stock has risen by 9.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.83% and a quarterly rise of 3.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for ArcBest Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.65% for ARCB’s stock, with a 11.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARCB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $110 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

ARCB Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCB rose by +9.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.89. In addition, ArcBest Corporation saw 34.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCB starting from Loe Daniel E, who sale 7,555 shares at the price of $81.14 back on Nov 10. After this action, Loe Daniel E now owns 26,615 shares of ArcBest Corporation, valued at $613,013 using the latest closing price.

MCREYNOLDS JUDY R, the Chairman, President & CEO of ArcBest Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $88.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that MCREYNOLDS JUDY R is holding 55,060 shares at $2,219,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+10.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcBest Corporation stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 28.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.17. Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on ArcBest Corporation (ARCB), the company’s capital structure generated 38.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.59. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.