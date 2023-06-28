Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Aptiv PLC (APTV) has gone up by 0.38% for the week, with a 12.07% rise in the past month and a -6.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.37% for APTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.00% for APTV’s stock, with a 0.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Right Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is $124.52, which is $24.6 above the current market price. The public float for APTV is 269.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APTV on June 28, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

APTV) stock’s latest price update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV)’s stock price has soared by 2.73 in relation to previous closing price of 97.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Key Car-Part Supplier Slashes Earnings Forecast

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $130 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

APTV Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.10. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from CLARK KEVIN P, who sale 6,665 shares at the price of $89.98 back on May 25. After this action, CLARK KEVIN P now owns 554,799 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $599,717 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $90.40 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 572,150 shares at $602,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+20.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 79.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.14. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.