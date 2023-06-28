Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for APLS is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APLS is $104.80, which is $18.72 above than the current price. The public float for APLS is 93.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.15% of that float. The average trading volume of APLS on June 28, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

APLS) stock’s latest price update

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS)’s stock price has plunge by 2.34relation to previous closing price of 84.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/10/21 that Apellis Stock Plunges After Its Eye Treatment Gets Mixed Results

APLS’s Market Performance

APLS’s stock has fallen by -1.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.49% and a quarterly rise of 31.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.64% for APLS stock, with a simple moving average of 32.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for APLS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $58 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

APLS Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLS fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.73. In addition, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 67.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLS starting from Machiels Alec, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $88.41 back on Jun 20. After this action, Machiels Alec now owns 267,641 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $110,512 using the latest closing price.

Deschatelets Pascal, the Chief Scientific Officer of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $91.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Deschatelets Pascal is holding 1,040,313 shares at $1,096,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-788.38 for the present operating margin

+90.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -864.70. The total capital return value is set at -171.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -191.33. Equity return is now at value -225.90, with -76.50 for asset returns.

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS), the company’s capital structure generated 66.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.89. Total debt to assets is 14.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 91.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.