Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AIV stock has gone up by 3.08%, with a monthly gain of 4.76% and a quarterly surge of 17.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Apartment Investment and Management Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for AIV’s stock, with a 7.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Right Now?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AIV is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AIV is $4.09, The public float for AIV is 138.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.56% of that float. The average trading volume for AIV on June 28, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

AIV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) has surged by 1.33 when compared to previous closing price of 8.26, but the company has seen a 3.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

AIV Trading at 2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 17.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.75 for the present operating margin

-21.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at +39.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91.

Based on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 214.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.22. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.