Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AM is 2.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AM is $12.50, which is $1.3 above the current price. The public float for AM is 321.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AM on June 28, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

AM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) has jumped by 0.64 compared to previous close of 10.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AM’s Market Performance

AM’s stock has fallen by -0.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.17% and a quarterly rise of 9.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Antero Midstream Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.91% for AM’s stock, with a 4.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

AM Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.81. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw 1.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from Pearce Sheri, who sale 19,600 shares at the price of $10.25 back on Jun 01. After this action, Pearce Sheri now owns 155,267 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $200,900 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Michael N. sale 300,000 shares at $10.47 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Kennedy Michael N. is holding 1,060,730 shares at $3,141,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.66 for the present operating margin

+61.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at +32.93. The total capital return value is set at 9.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), the company’s capital structure generated 153.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.52. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.