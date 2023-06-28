Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25.

The public float for BUD is 609.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BUD was 2.68M shares.

BUD) stock’s latest price update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has soared by 0.30 in relation to previous closing price of 56.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/22/23 that It’s Time to Buy Anheuser-Busch, Says Analyst. Bud Light Headwinds Will Fade.

BUD’s Market Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has seen a -0.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.60% decline in the past month and a -10.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for BUD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for BUD’s stock, with a -1.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BUD Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.83. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw -5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.