Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LNZA is $8.00, which is $1.03 above than the current price. The public float for LNZA is 172.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of LNZA on June 28, 2023 was 262.62K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

LNZA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) has increased by 13.52 when compared to last closing price of 6.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LNZA’s Market Performance

LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) has experienced a 22.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 140.34% rise in the past month, and a 99.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.14% for LNZA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 55.74% for LNZA’s stock, with a -2.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNZA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LNZA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNZA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $8 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

LNZA Trading at 83.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.85%, as shares surge +148.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNZA rose by +22.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, LanzaTech Global Inc. saw -30.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNZA

Equity return is now at value -39.70, with -34.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.