Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is above average at 15.30x. The 36-month beta value for HIW is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HIW is $26.67, which is $3.39 above than the current price. The public float for HIW is 103.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume of HIW on June 28, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

HIW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has jumped by 2.56 compared to previous close of 22.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HIW’s Market Performance

HIW’s stock has risen by 3.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.91% and a quarterly rise of 9.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Highwoods Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.36% for HIW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

HIW Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.03. In addition, Highwoods Properties Inc. saw -16.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Klinck Theodore J, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $19.81 back on Mar 23. After this action, Klinck Theodore J now owns 337,177 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc., valued at $99,065 using the latest closing price.

Maiorana Brendan C, the EVP, CFO of Highwoods Properties Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $27.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Maiorana Brendan C is holding 39,254 shares at $40,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.14 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.95. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW), the company’s capital structure generated 130.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.54. Total debt to assets is 53.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.