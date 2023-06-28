Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)

The 36-month beta value for GVP is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GVP is $3.00, which is $2.63 above than the current price. The public float for GVP is 17.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume of GVP on June 28, 2023 was 124.88K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

GVP) stock’s latest price update

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.65 in comparison to its previous close of 0.42, however, the company has experienced a -11.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GVP’s Market Performance

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) has experienced a -11.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.08% drop in the past month, and a -49.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.81% for GVP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.66% for GVP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GVP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2018.

GVP Trading at -30.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.99%, as shares sank -16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVP fell by -11.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4405. In addition, GSE Systems Inc. saw -48.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GVP starting from NGP Energy Technology Partners, who sale 740,747 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Mar 17. After this action, NGP Energy Technology Partners now owns 1,875,778 shares of GSE Systems Inc., valued at $533,338 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Kathryn, the Director of GSE Systems Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that O’Connor Kathryn is holding 141,716 shares at $10,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.46 for the present operating margin

+22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSE Systems Inc. stands at -32.14. Equity return is now at value -122.60, with -51.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.