Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) is above average at 72.06x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLBT is $7.65, which is $0.66 above than the current price. The public float for CLBT is 43.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.60% of that float. The average trading volume of CLBT on June 28, 2023 was 173.80K shares.

CLBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) has jumped by 10.95 compared to previous close of 6.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLBT’s Market Performance

CLBT’s stock has risen by 12.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.93% and a quarterly rise of 18.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for Cellebrite DI Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.14% for CLBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 36.61% for the last 200 days.

CLBT Trading at 21.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +20.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBT rose by +12.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Cellebrite DI Ltd. saw 60.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.11 for the present operating margin

+81.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellebrite DI Ltd. stands at +42.90. The total capital return value is set at 37.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2,222.52. Equity return is now at value 40.80, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT), the company’s capital structure generated 20.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.21. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.