Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is above average at 3.78x. The 36-month beta value for BZH is also noteworthy at 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BZH is $27.67, which is -$5.59 below than the current price. The public float for BZH is 28.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. The average trading volume of BZH on June 28, 2023 was 292.81K shares.

BZH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) has increased by 10.62 when compared to last closing price of 24.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BZH’s Market Performance

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has experienced a 17.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.92% rise in the past month, and a 84.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for BZH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.93% for BZH’s stock, with a 78.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $31 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

BZH Trading at 31.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +33.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH rose by +19.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.70. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw 113.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.76 for the present operating margin

+23.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stands at +9.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.02. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), the company’s capital structure generated 105.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.43. Total debt to assets is 44.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.