Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

The 36-month beta value for ATRA is also noteworthy at 0.99.

The public float for ATRA is 94.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.39% of that float. The average trading volume of ATRA on June 28, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

ATRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) has increased by 1.79 when compared to last closing price of 1.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATRA’s Market Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has experienced a -10.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.94% drop in the past month, and a -42.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.46% for ATRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.87% for ATRA’s stock, with a -51.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

ATRA Trading at -23.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA fell by -10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7945. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -47.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 29,766 shares at the price of $2.04 back on May 16. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 720,962 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $60,633 using the latest closing price.

Banard Charlene A., the EVP, Chief Technical Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 19,040 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Banard Charlene A. is holding 276,010 shares at $38,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-431.86 for the present operating margin

+77.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -359.12. The total capital return value is set at -108.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.21. Equity return is now at value -135.20, with -58.00 for asset returns.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), the company’s capital structure generated 56.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.15. Total debt to assets is 19.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.