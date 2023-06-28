Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

The 36-month beta value for AKRO is also noteworthy at -0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AKRO is $59.86, which is $14.44 above than the current price. The public float for AKRO is 42.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.08% of that float. The average trading volume of AKRO on June 28, 2023 was 716.43K shares.

AKRO) stock’s latest price update

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 46.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKRO’s Market Performance

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has seen a -17.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.67% gain in the past month and a 16.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.83% for AKRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.88% for AKRO’s stock, with a 6.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

AKRO Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -17.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +244.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.00. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw -17.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Graham G. Walmsley, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, Graham G. Walmsley now owns 400,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,400,000 using the latest closing price.

Yale Catriona, the Chief Development Officer of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $50.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Yale Catriona is holding 46,627 shares at $558,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.