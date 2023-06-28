Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

The 36-month beta value for AEG is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AEG is $5.87, which is $0.44 above than the current price. The public float for AEG is 1.86B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume of AEG on June 28, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

AEG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) has increased by 2.25 when compared to last closing price of 4.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEG’s Market Performance

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has experienced a 4.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.43% rise in the past month, and a 19.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for AEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.55% for AEG’s stock, with a 5.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEG Trading at 8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw -0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aegon N.V. stands at -5.66. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aegon N.V. (AEG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Aegon N.V. (AEG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.