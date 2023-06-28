Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Absolute Software Corporation (ABST)

The 36-month beta value for ABST is also noteworthy at 0.36.

The average price estimated by analysts for ABST is $11.70, which is $2.18 above than the current price. The public float for ABST is 52.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of ABST on June 28, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ABST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) has dropped by -0.26 compared to previous close of 11.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABST’s Market Performance

ABST’s stock has fallen by -0.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.70% and a quarterly rise of 52.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.05% for Absolute Software Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.09% for ABST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABST stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ABST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABST in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 09th of the previous year 2022.

ABST Trading at 10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.50%, as shares surge +0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABST fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.31. In addition, Absolute Software Corporation saw 8.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABST starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $7.48 back on Mar 28. After this action, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now owns 5,506,989 shares of Absolute Software Corporation, valued at $187,095 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Absolute Software Corporation, purchase 2,562 shares at $7.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 5,481,989 shares at $19,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABST

Equity return is now at value 474.80, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.