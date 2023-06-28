An In-Depth Look at W. P. Carey Inc.’s (WPC) Stock Performance

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has seen a -0.54% decrease in the past week, with a 1.78% gain in the past month, and a -11.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for WPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.41% for WPC’s stock, with a -10.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is 19.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WPC is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for WPC is 205.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On June 28, 2023, WPC’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

WPC) stock’s latest price update

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.05relation to previous closing price of 67.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for WPC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WPC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $74 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

WPC Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.49. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc. saw -12.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from ALEXANDER MARK A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $72.48 back on May 02. After this action, ALEXANDER MARK A now owns 26,118 shares of W. P. Carey Inc., valued at $72,479 using the latest closing price.

Zander Brian H, the Chief Accounting Officer of W. P. Carey Inc., sale 200 shares at $84.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Zander Brian H is holding 4,266 shares at $16,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.22 for the present operating margin

+55.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc. stands at +40.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC), the company’s capital structure generated 91.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.72. Total debt to assets is 45.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,077.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.