An In-Depth Look at Symbotic Inc.’s (SYM) Stock Performance

The stock of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen a -12.23% decrease in the past week, with a 11.33% gain in the past month, and a 91.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.79% for SYM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.49% for SYM’s stock, with a 107.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is $34.00, which is -$6.11 below the current market price. The public float for SYM is 43.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.78% of that float. On June 28, 2023, SYM’s average trading volume was 809.57K shares.

SYM) stock’s latest price update

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has plunge by 3.05relation to previous closing price of 39.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

SYM Trading at 19.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.01%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +244.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.31. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 236.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $34.54 back on May 25. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 79,522 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $1,036,290 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David sale 18,920 shares at $32.08 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 109,522 shares at $607,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc. stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -368.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.