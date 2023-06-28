An In-Depth Look at Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s (PSLV) Stock Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen a -0.38% decrease in the past week, with a -0.25% drop in the past month, and a -1.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.55% for PSLV’s stock, with a 2.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Right Now?

The public float for PSLV is 498.95M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On June 28, 2023, PSLV’s average trading volume was 2.80M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV)’s stock price has plunge by 0.64relation to previous closing price of 7.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSLV Trading at -5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.