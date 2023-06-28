An In-Depth Look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) Stock Performance

The stock of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has seen a 1.64% increase in the past week, with a -30.90% drop in the past month, and a -84.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.36% for EJH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.78% for EJH’s stock, with a -97.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Right Now?

The public float for EJH is 23.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% of that float. On June 28, 2023, EJH’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

EJH) stock’s latest price update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH)’s stock price has plunge by 1.02relation to previous closing price of 0.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EJH Trading at -40.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares sank -31.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1525. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw -96.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.