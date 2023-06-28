Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is $15.80, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for FOLD is 251.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOLD on June 28, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

FOLD) stock’s latest price update

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.83relation to previous closing price of 12.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/06/22 that Billionaire Joe Edelman’s biotech hedge fund hit with SEC charges for not disclosing SPAC conflicts

FOLD’s Market Performance

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has experienced a -5.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.25% rise in the past month, and a 9.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for FOLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.80% for FOLD stock, with a simple moving average of 4.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOLD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FOLD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FOLD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

FOLD Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOLD fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.45. In addition, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOLD starting from Crowley John F, who sale 6,044 shares at the price of $13.04 back on Jun 15. After this action, Crowley John F now owns 950,273 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc., valued at $78,814 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Bradley L, the President & CEO of Amicus Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,300 shares at $12.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Campbell Bradley L is holding 815,154 shares at $103,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.09 for the present operating margin

+86.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stands at -71.85. The total capital return value is set at -30.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.21. Equity return is now at value -153.70, with -27.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 367.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 62.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.